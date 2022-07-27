13-yr-old Hyderabad boy climbs Mt Kang Yatse, Mt Dzo Jongo; aims for Mt. Everest

13-yr-old Hyderabad boy climbs Mt Kang Yatse, Mt Dzo Jongo; aims for Mt. Everest3 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Vishwanath Karthikey is a student studying in Class IX of a school in Hyderabad.
A 13-year old Hyderabad boy has climbed Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo mountain ranges located in the Markha Valley in the Ladakh Region, setting a new record globally.
Vishwanath Karthikey is a student studying in Class IX of a school in Hyderabad.
Kang Yatse is based at an elevation of 6,496 metres i.e. 21,312 ft and is located at the end of the Markha valley in the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of northwest India.
Mount Dzo Jongo is situated at a height of over 6,000 meters, and it is located in the east of Leh.
In an interview with news agency ANI, he said, “I started trekking to Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo on 9th July and ended it on 22nd July. The journey from base camp to the summit, when we reached the crampon point was not so easy. It is because, at higher altitudes, the air pressure decreases. However, I did not give up and the first feeling was a memorable one. I remembered the hard work I had put in to achieve this feat and now it has come true."
"During the summit push, I faced a lot of breathing problems due to a lack of moisture in the air. During the summit push at Dzo Jongo, my mouth got dried, and walking for long stretches made me tired and hungry," he said.
Earlier, he went on a trek to Mount Rudugaira near Gangotri and Mount Elbrus in Russia, however, he couldn't complete his trek.
But these unsuccessful attempts were just a blessing in disguise, he said.
Inspired by his sister who is also a fitness freak and enjoys trekking, he too developed an interest to go for trekking.
"My first expedition was Mount Rudugaira, where I couldn't even reach to the basecamp of the mountain. Later, I went to NIM (Nehru Institute of Mountaineering) for 10 days for training and I failed there also. Again, I got trained for climbing up Mount Elbrus and was unsuccessful. However, with constant practice and proper fitness training, I completed my trek to Everest Base Camp (EBC) in Nepal and Friendship peak in Manali," the 13-year-old said.
The student thanked his mentors, Bharath and Romil for helping and guiding him to complete this trek.
"My coaches are Sai Teja, Chaitanya, Prashant trained me for attaining strength and cardio training, he said.
"My diet was prepared by my mother which was very nutritious and tasty. It included adequate fats, carbohydrates, vegetables, and vitamins.
Karthikey said that he aims to climb Mt. Everest and the 'Seven summits'
He further expressed his ambition to join the armed forces.
Lakshmi, mother of Karthikey, said to ANI that she is very happy. "I was very scared to even cross the road but when my son reached such a height, I felt proud of him and my words cannot describe my emotions. We used to wake him up at 5 am and take him to the gym. He used to come back home after training and would go to school."
"Now, I can see my brother is able to achieve his goals. His efforts are seen. He has grown as a person and matured a lot," said Vaishnavi, Karthik's sister.
According to Bharath, coach of Karthik, he said that he failed many times but now the situation has changed for the better.
Recently, Savita Kanswal, a 26-year-old girl from a village in Uttarakhand became the first Indian woman who has successfully climbed Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in a gap of just 16 days.
Earlier, Priyanka Mohite, 30 year old too summited Mount Kanchenjunga and became the first Indian woman to climb five peaks above 8,000 metres.
Prior to this, she had also climbed Mount Everest in 2013, Mount Lhotse in 2018, Mount Makalu in 2019, and Mount Annapurna 1 in 2021. Mohite also holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman to climb Annapurna 1 and Makalu.
(With inputs from ANI)
