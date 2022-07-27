13-yr-old Hyderabad boy climbs Mt Kang Yatse, Mt Dzo Jongo; aims for Mt. Everest

In an interview with news agency ANI, he said, “I started trekking to Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo on 9th July and ended it on 22nd July. The journey from base camp to the summit, when we reached the crampon point was not so easy. It is because, at higher altitudes, the air pressure decreases. However, I did not give up and the first feeling was a memorable one. I remembered the hard work I had put in to achieve this feat and now it has come true."