The Covid-19 tally in India has reached another grim milestone. The country has now recorded 14,516 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest spike in new coronavirus positive cases in the country.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country now stands at 3,95,048. The total number of fatalities has also increased by 375 in 24 hours. The total number of deaths in India now stands at 12,948.

Out of the total cases, the active cases are 1,68,269 while 2,13,831 have recovered from the disease. The percentage of people recovered has now reached over 54%.

Maharashtra registered the maximum number of new cases with 3,827 fresh coronavirus positive people in the state. The tally in the state now stands at 1,24,331 people. Out of these, 55,665 are active whereas 62,773 have been cured or discharged. So far, the state has registered 5,893 deaths due to coronavirus.

Delhi has also shown a substantial amount of new cases in the past 24 hours. There are 3,137 fresh cases registered in the capital. The total number of people infected now stands at 53,116. The active cases have also risen to 27,512 and 23,569 have recovered. Delhi has recorded a total of 2,035 deaths so far.

Tamil Nadu registered 2,115 new cases in the last 24 hours and the tally now stands at 54,449. Out of these, 23,512 have recovered whereas the state has recorded 666 deaths so far.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 45

Andhra Pradesh - 7,961

Arunachal Pradesh - 103

Assam - 4,904

Bihar - 7,181

Chandigarh - 381

Chhattisgarh - 2,028

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 62

Delhi - 53,116

Goa - 725

Gujarat - 26,141

Haryana - 9,743

Himachal Pradesh - 619

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,680

Jharkhand - 1,965

Karnataka - 8,281

Kerala - 2,912

Ladakh - 744

Madhya Pradesh - 11,582

Maharashtra - 124,331

Manipur - 681

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 130

Nagaland - 198

Odisha - 4,677

Puducherry - 286

Punjab - 3,832

Rajasthan - 14,156

Sikkim - 70

Tamil Nadu - 54,449

Telangana - 6,526

Tripura - 1,178

Uttarakhand - 2,177

Uttar Pradesh - 15,785

West Bengal - 13,090

Globally the cases have reached 8.6 million and the deaths have exceeded 4,59,000. In the US, cases rose by 31,489 from the same time Thursday, to 2.21 million, as per data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. China has also reported 27 new cases with 22 out of those cases reported in Beijing.

Brazil has become the second country to reach the 1 million mark in terms of total cases after United States. The country registered a record total of 54,771 new cases on Friday.

