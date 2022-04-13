In a bid to reduce mobility in boarding an aircraft, as many as 14 airports have been equipped with ambulifts, Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed. The 14 airports are in Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Imphal, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot and Hubli.

Meanwhile, airports in Dimapur, Jorhat, Leh, Jamnagar, Bhuj and Kanpur will have this facility by the end of this month, the AAI also mentioned.

Made-in-India ambulifts have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities, the AAI statement said. "The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system," it mentioned.

Procured at a cost of ₹63 lakh per unit, the AAI is providing ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines, it noted.

The AAI has taken the initiative of providing ambulifts under the central government's Accessible India campaign to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, divyang travellers on wheelchair and passengers on stretchers during their air travel, it mentioned.