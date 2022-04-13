Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  14 airports get ambulifts to reduce mobility while boarding aircraft

14 airports get ambulifts to reduce mobility while boarding aircraft

The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Made-in-India ambulifts have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a bid to reduce mobility in boarding an aircraft, as many as 14 airports have been equipped with ambulifts, Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed. The 14 airports are in Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Imphal, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot and Hubli. 

In a bid to reduce mobility in boarding an aircraft, as many as 14 airports have been equipped with ambulifts, Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed. The 14 airports are in Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Imphal, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot and Hubli. 

Meanwhile, airports in Dimapur, Jorhat, Leh, Jamnagar, Bhuj and Kanpur will have this facility by the end of this month, the AAI also mentioned.

Meanwhile, airports in Dimapur, Jorhat, Leh, Jamnagar, Bhuj and Kanpur will have this facility by the end of this month, the AAI also mentioned.

Made-in-India ambulifts have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities, the AAI statement said. "The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system," it mentioned.

Made-in-India ambulifts have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities, the AAI statement said. "The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system," it mentioned.

Procured at a cost of 63 lakh per unit, the AAI is providing ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines, it noted.

Procured at a cost of 63 lakh per unit, the AAI is providing ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines, it noted.

The AAI has taken the initiative of providing ambulifts under the central government's Accessible India campaign to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, divyang travellers on wheelchair and passengers on stretchers during their air travel, it mentioned.

The AAI has taken the initiative of providing ambulifts under the central government's Accessible India campaign to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, divyang travellers on wheelchair and passengers on stretchers during their air travel, it mentioned.