Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that from now on 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India.

PM Modi in a series of tweets said,"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said in an another tweet.

The Prime Minister has said that in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.