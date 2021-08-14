Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Narendra Modi

14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Narendra Modi

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Livemint

  • Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that from now on 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that from now on 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India. 

PM Modi in a series of tweets said,"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

PM Modi in a series of tweets said,"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said in an another tweet. 

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said in an another tweet. 

The Prime Minister has said that in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Prime Minister has said that in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!