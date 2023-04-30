1.4 billion and counting: How did India's population 'explode' and get so big?3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
According to UN projections, India’s population is expected peak at about 1.7 billion in 2064.
After decades of knowing that China bore the title of being the most populous country in the world, things are about to change. India, who had the title of second highest populations has taken over the top spot citing a ‘population explosion’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×