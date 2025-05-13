‘$1.4 billion weapons sale’: US approves possible sale of Chinook helicopters and F-16 sustainment to UAE

As US President Donald Trump begins a trip to the Middle East, US officials said on Monday that the State Department has authorised the sale of $1.4 billion worth of military aircraft and equipment to the United Arab Emirates.

What's in the deal? According to Reuters, the deal includes the potential sale of CH-47F Chinook Helicopters and F-16 components and sustainment, along with related equipment, to the United Arab Emirates for a total of $1.457 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Meanwhile, AFP quoted officials from the State Department Bureau of Political-Military Affairs as saying that the proposed sale to the Gulf state involves six CH-47F Chinook helicopters and other equipment for $1.32 billion that would "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States."

The State Department officials said the F-16 parts would improve the UAE's "ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity to meet its national defense requirements."

"The UAE will use these assets in search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations," they reportedly said. "The United Arab Emirates is a vital US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," officials said.

The principal contractors for the sale of the helicopters are Boeing Helicopter Aircraft Company (BA.N), opens new tab and Honeywell Engine Company (HON.O), opens new tab, the Pentagon said in a statement. No contractors are associated with the F-16 sustainment sale, the Pentagon was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Congress has 30 days to block the proposed sale.

Trump's visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Pesident Donald Trump set out on a three-nation visit to the Middle East on Monday, a trip he had originally intended to use to focus on his efforts to press wealthy Gulf nations to pour billions in new investment into the United States.

He is scheduled to visit the oil-rich states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE this week to discuss diplomatic needs on Gaza and Iran, along with major business deals that could touch on anything from defense and aviation to energy and artificial intelligence. Advertisement