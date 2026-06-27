₹14 crore wedding, private jets, then a fatal fall: How Siya-Ketan's wedding ended in a murder probe

What was meant to be a lavish wedding celebration in Udaipur this November has instead become the focus of a high-profile murder investigation. Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, who investigators believe were in a relationship with her, conspired to kill her fiancé, 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala in Maharashtra on June 18.

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The couple's families had reportedly been preparing for an extravagant wedding at a palace venue before the alleged murder brought the celebrations to an abrupt end.

Police probe motive behind alleged murder Investigators are still trying to establish the exact motive behind the alleged crime. While several theories have emerged during the investigation, most revolve around claims that Goyal was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage.

The latest claim to surface during the probe is that she was unhappy because Agarwal wore a wig.

Ketan Agarwal, the son of businessman Vishal Agarwal, became engaged to Siya Goyal in February, with the wedding scheduled for November. During the investigation, police alleged that despite the engagement, Goyal and Chaudhary were in a relationship.

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Multi-crore wedding plans Reports have differed over the estimated cost of the wedding celebrations. Police told Hindustan Times that the two families had booked a palace in Udaipur and were expected to spend around ₹14 crore on the wedding. However, other reports estimated the overall cost at as much as ₹17 crore.

According to an NDTV report citing sources, arrangements included two private aircraft to transport guests. Wedding preparations were reportedly well underway before Ketan Agarwal's death.

Family reveals scale of preparations Siya Goyal's mother, Pooja Goyal, also spoke about the planned ceremony, saying both families had made elaborate arrangements for the wedding in Udaipur.

“For the marriage, we had booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was around ₹3 crore, and we were prepared to spend around ₹5 crore on the wedding,” she said.

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2,000 calls, secret meeting Ketan Agarwal, 25, the son of businessman Vishal Agarwal, got engaged to 20-year-old Siya Goyal in February, and the couple was due to marry in November. However, police allege that their investigation found Goyal was in a relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary despite being engaged to Agarwal.

Police had told PTI that Siya and Chetan remained in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 calls and spending 238 hours on the phone, before allegedly pushing Ketan to his death off the Lohagad Fort.

They viewed Ketan as an obstacle in their relationship and decided to eliminate him, the police said.

“The duo (Siya and Chetan) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls between them lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours,” Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

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On the day of the incident, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Ketan, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where he could be pushed, he said.

“During the meeting, the two allegedly identified a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed into the valley and worked out the details of the execution of the plan,” said Gill.

Siya reportedly sabotaged their plan to visit Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot by misplacing Ketan's passport while on the way to Mumbai airport on June 6, the police said.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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