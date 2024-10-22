Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, Haryana police arrested 14 farmers for stubble burning. The Air Quality Index in national capital hit 385 on Tuesday morning

Haryana police on Monday said they have arrested 14 farmers in Kaithal over the past few days for stubble burning in their fields amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.TheAir Quality Index(AQI) of Delhi fell to 'very poor' last week with several monitoring stations approaching 300 marks.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index of the national capital on Tuesday recorded 385 around 8 AM in the morning.

Earlier on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas from Tuesday morning to control the rising air pollution in the area.

It is important to note that the weather experts have often blamed the stubble-burning in Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, especially during the post-harvest season of October and November.

Kaithal Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Birbhan told PTI that fourteen farmers were arrested for burning stubble during the past few days, but they were later released on bail as the offence is bailable.

"Cases have been lodged under the provisions of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and other relevant provisions of the law for burning stubble" the agency quoted Kaithal DSP Birbhan as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court slammed the air pollution panel, calling the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) a “toothless tiger " for not prosecuting violators found guilty of stubble burning. The apex court summoned the state chief secretaries of Haryana and Punjab government to appear on October 23 and submit an explanation.

The Supreme Court observed that nothing has been done by the Punjab and Haryana governments to take action against stubble burning. Stating that the rising issue was "not a political matter," the Supreme Court announced that “if chief secretary is acting at somebody's behest, we will issue summons against them as well."

Stubble burning has been a long standing issue which exacerbates air pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring regions during the winter season. In September, stubble burning increased 19.8% in Haryana and declined 28.7% in Punjab.