Home >News >India >14 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans; count rises to 338

Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory's caseload to 338 on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said, adding 10 more people have recovered from the disease.

Of the 338 cases, 145 are active while 192 people have recovered and one patient has died, it said.

The Union Territory registered its first coronavirus fatality on Monday after a 49-year-old government employee succumbed to the infection at the GB Pant Hospital here.

Deputy Director (Health) Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for COVID-19, has also tested positive for the infection on the previous day.

Meanwhile, traders' body Middle Andaman Merchants' Association has decided that shops in the Middle Andaman region will remain open only from 7 am to 2 pm from Tuesday onwards due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The tribes of the Union territory have low immunity to diseases due to their minimal contact with the outside world (Photo: Getty Images)

Restrictions in Andamans to prevent covid-19 spread among vulnerable tribes

2 min read . 27 Jul 2020
8 medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar islands. (AP)

8 medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar islands

1 min read . 18 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout