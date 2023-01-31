At least 14 people are dead including three children after a fire broke out at an apartment in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The blaze erupted around 6:00 PM at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area. The police and fire tenders reached the spot and trying to douse the fire, but still several people are trapped in the building.

"At least eight persons were charred to death in the incident of fire. Several others are injured. Rescue operation is underway," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told news agency PTI.

The rescue operation is on and as many as 18 people have been rescued from the burning apartment who are currently receiving medical treatment at the nearest Patliputra Nursing Home. In order to limit the number of casualties, the authorities are trying to accelerate the rescue operations and the local population is also supporting the administration in rescue efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh, who is monitoring the rescue operation with other senior police officers said that at the current stage, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of casualties in the incident.

Unconfirmed sources informed that at the top floor of the four-storey building, a wedding celebration was happening and the fire was reported to start from there. The exact reason for the fire is not confirmed yet and the administration will be in a position to say anything only after the rescue operation is concluded.

This was the second fire incident in Dhanbad in the past four days, as on Saturday five people died after a fire engulfed the building private nursing home in the city's Bank More area. The dead include the owner of the nursing home and a well-known couple doctor of the city, Dr. Vikas Hazra (64), his wife, Dr. Prema Hazra (58), his nephew, Sohan Khamari, and domestic help Tara Devi.