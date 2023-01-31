14 including 3 kids dead as fire engulfs 4-storey apartment in Dhanbad
- The rescue operation is on and as many as 18 people have been rescued from the burning apartment
At least 14 people are dead including three children after a fire broke out at an apartment in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The blaze erupted around 6:00 PM at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area. The police and fire tenders reached the spot and trying to douse the fire, but still several people are trapped in the building.
