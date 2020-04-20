14 new covid-19 cases reported in Telangana

Telangana reported 14 new coronavirus (codi-19) cases on Monday, taking the state’s total tally to 872. Continuing with the trend, 12 out of the latest cases were detected from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Last week, the state witnessed a sharp jump of about 300 in cases, with most of them being in Hyderabad.

According to a media bulletin from the state government, two more people died due to covid-19 on Monday, taking the total deaths to 23 in Telangana. So far, 186 people have recovered and have been discharged post treatment. A day earlier Sunday, when 18 new cases had been reported in the state, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had announced that the ongoing lock down will continue till 7 May instead of 3 May.

With the lockdown to continue as it is (including a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily), about two weeks of Ramzan will pass quietly, as the lockdown is in place till 7 May in Telangana (Ramzan is expected to begin from 24 April). Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), appealed to the Muslim Community on Monday to perform prayers at home only.

Fasiuddin, in a press conference with prominent Muftis and Maulanas, further requested Muslims to adhere to lockdown rules and also asked them not to gather in large number during prayers. “As a human being, everyone must look after each other’s wellbeing and it is our responsibility to support the government’s efforts in containing the spread of virus," he added.

Typically in Ramzan, GHMC authorities along with officials from the electricity department and the water board undertake various tasks to handle the lakhs of people who visit the Old City. Other major restaurants also witness huge crowds, especially for Haleem, for which they apply for permissions to set-up temporary brick-ovens to prepare the dish.

KCR had also stated that that food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato will not be allowed to function from Monday, and also asked home owners (also landlords) to defer collecting rents for March, April and May due to the ongoing situation resulting from the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic. Moreover, he also said that private schools cannot increase the fees for the year 2020-21, and can only collect the tuition fee. Any institution found violating that order will have its license cancelled, he warned.

The chief minister had also stated that the lock down, including the ongoing curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., will continue as it is with no relaxations. “No religions gatherings will be allowed in Telangana strictly. Temples, mosques and churches will take this responsibility. Mecca Masjid is leading by example by completely shutting down," KCR said, and added that the state government expects the situation to improve by 1 May (with regard to the pandemic).

On Monday, 75 more people tested positive for covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total cases in the state to 722. The latest cases were reported from the districts of Ananthapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Kurnool. A day earlier on Sunday, 44 new cases had been detected in AP. According to the AP government, there are a total of 610 active covid-19 cases in the state of which 92people have been discharged while 20 others have died so far in the state.