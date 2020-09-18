14% of global covid-19 cases are among health workers: WHO

The WHO on Thursday called on governments and health care leaders to address persistent threats to the health and safety of health workers and patients. "In addition to physical risks, the pandemic has placed extraordinary levels of psychological stress on health workers exposed to high-demand settings for long hours, living in constant fear of disease exposure while separated from family and facing social stigmatization," said WHO. "Before covid-19 hit, medical professionals were already at higher risk of suicide in all parts of the world," it added.