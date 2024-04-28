Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  14 Pakistani nationals held with 90 Kg of drugs off Gujarat coast

14 Pakistani nationals held with 90 Kg of drugs off Gujarat coast

Akriti Anand

As many as 14 Pakistani nationals was caught near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast.

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended 14 Pakistani nationals.

Security officials said on Sunday that the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 14 Pakistani nationals, with around 90 Kg of drugs, near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

“The operation was being carried out by the agencies based on intelligence inputs for the last few days. More details are awaited," the officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

