14 passengers suffocated, 400 rescued from stuck monorail in Mumbai — What we know

Mumbai Monorail News: At least 14 passengers reportedly suffered suffocation out of the 442 rescued after a Mumbai Monorail train came to a halt due to an apparent power failure, officials said on Tuesday.

The affected passengers were treated onsite by doctors in ambulances that arrived for the rescue operations, while one person was rushed to Sion Hospital, according to the BMC, citing an ambulance coordinator.

Sion Hospital officials said the condition of the passenger taken to the hospital, a 20-year-old woman, is stable.

“Some people had problems of suffocation and breathing issues, but all are safe. Once they were taken out, everything was normal. Everyone has been rescued safely,” said Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The Monorail came to a halt on Tuesday evening amid heavy rains in Mumbai due to a suspected power failure between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations.

The incident occurred at around 6:15 PM, and the rescue work lasted more than half an hour. The rescue operations began after an hour.

Passengers who were rescued said panic prevailed inside the train, which runs on an elevated track, with several people complaining of suffocation as the AC system shut down.

The train suffered “a minor power supply issue”, Mumbai Monorail said in an initial press statement.

“I was stuck in the Monorail for almost one hour and 45 minutes. People were scared as there was no communication from the authorities. Some were struggling to breathe and tried to break the window. A couple of passengers fainted,” said one passenger.

The fire brigade was seen rescuing passengers with the help of three snorkel cranes. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said medical teams were present at the spot while BEST buses were being used to ferry passengers who were rescued.

Devendra Fadnavis issues statement Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X urged people to not panic.

“The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient,” he said.

The CM said that MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation were present at the spot.

“I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies,” he said.

Fadnavis noted that an inquiry will be made into the reason for the incident.