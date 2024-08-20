14 people in Odisha’s Ganjam sip ‘spurious’ liquor, land in hospital

Fourteen people fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district. The incident occurred in Moundpur village, and the affected were from Karbalua village.

PTI
Published20 Aug 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and Ganjam district collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital. (Representative image)
Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and Ganjam district collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

At least 14 people fell ill after allegedly consuming 'spurious' liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Moundpur village in Chikita area late on Monday night. All the affected persons hailed from Karbalua village. They had consumed country liquor. Some of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting. They were rushed to the community health centre at Chikiti.

Later 14 of them were shifted to the MKCH Medical College Hospital here. While 12 people were being treated at the medicine ward, two had been admitted to the ICU, police said.

Also Read: Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CM Stalin announces 10 lakh ex-gratia, death toll at 34 | Top 6 updates

Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and Ganjam district collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital.

"Some people have been arrested on charge of selling illicit liquor. Samples of the liquor have been collected and sent for laboratory test", the district collector said.

Also Read: Liquor ban in Odisha? BJP Minister Nityananda Gond says ’society is being polluted...’

The excise commissioner said stringent action to be taken against the people undertaking illegal liquor business in the area. “A joint action team comprising police and excise department officials to be set up to intensify raids on the illegal liquor joints in the district,” Bhol said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has demanded a complete ban on the sale of country liquor in rural areas.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 01:25 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia14 people in Odisha’s Ganjam sip ‘spurious’ liquor, land in hospital

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.45
    01:38 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.1 (2.47%)

    Tata Steel

    153.20
    01:38 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.40
    01:38 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5.7 (-1.7%)

    GAIL India

    236.85
    01:37 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vaibhav Global

    330.50
    01:32 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    27.25 (8.99%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.85
    01:32 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    341.35 (7.82%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

    895.30
    01:32 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    64.6 (7.78%)

    Torrent Power

    1,781.20
    01:31 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    107.35 (6.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue