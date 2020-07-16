Subscribe
Home >News >India >14 priests of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams test positive for Covid-19
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

14 priests of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive officer of TTD on Thursday held a meeting with meeting with temple priests, health and vigilance officials

14 priests at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh have tested for Covid-19.

On Sunday, Singhal had said that 91 employees had tested positive for coronavirus till date.

He had said: "Corona tests are conducted for 1865 TTD employees at Tirumala, 1704 TTD employees at Aliiri, and for 631 devotees till July 10. 91 of TTD employees at Tirumala are detected corona positive. A special menu is made available at employees' canteen for the sake of employees' health."

"None of the devotees have any health issues. We have been enquiring over the phone with the devotees after their return to houses. We called 700 devotees between June 18 to 24 and called 1,943 devotees between July 1 to 7. All of them replied that they are healthy," he added.

With inputs from ANI

