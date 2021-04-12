Delhi government has further asked 19 other private hospitals to reserve at least 80% of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment
NEW DELHI :
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi today declared 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as "full COVID-19" hospitals and asked them not to admit any non-coronavirus patients till further orders.
The city government has further asked 19 other private hospitals to reserve at least 80% of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60% of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, the order further added.
"Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60% of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order said.
14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital & St Stephens Hospital, Tis Hazari are declared as full COVID hospital and are directed not to admit any non-COVID medical/ surgical patient till further orders pic.twitter.com/mFsyKb9Aq1
12. Pushpawati Singhania Research institute (PSRI)
13. Manipal Hospital Delhi
14. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital
The national capital today reported 11,491 new coronavirus cases in a single day. 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of fatalities in the past 4-month. The cumulative caseload of the city has risen to 7,36,688, according to data shared by the health department.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" and issued a stark warning asking people t to step out of homes unless it is urgent. Kejriwal further said his government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.