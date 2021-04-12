Subscribe
Delhi declares 14 pvt hospitals as 'full Covid hospital' amid surge: Complete list here

Delhi declares 14 pvt hospitals as 'full Covid hospital' amid surge: Complete list here

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 08:23 PM IST Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Delhi government has further asked 19 other private hospitals to reserve at least 80% of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi today declared 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as "full COVID-19" hospitals and asked them not to admit any non-coronavirus patients till further orders.

The city government has further asked 19 other private hospitals to reserve at least 80% of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60% of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, the order further added.  

"Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60% of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order said.

Here is the list of fourteen private hospitals:

  1. Indraprastha Apollo Hospital
  2. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
  3. Holy Family Hospital
  4. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
  5. Max SS Hospital Shalimar Bagh
  6. Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh
  7. Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital
  8. Venkateshwar Hospital
  9. Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute

10.Jaipur Golden Hospital

11. Mata Chanan Devi Hospital

12. Pushpawati Singhania Research institute (PSRI)

13. Manipal Hospital Delhi

14. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

The national capital today reported 11,491 new coronavirus cases in a single day. 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of fatalities in the past 4-month. The cumulative caseload of the city has risen to 7,36,688, according to data shared by the health department.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" and issued a stark warning asking people t to step out of homes unless it is urgent. Kejriwal further said his government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.

