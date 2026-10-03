140 Indians discharged from Russian army: Govt seeks Moscow update on 55, 'balanced' trade push

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a consultative committee meeting on India-Russia relations, with discussions covering bilateral trade, investments, energy, connectivity, Indian workers in Russia and India's efforts to support dialogue to end the Ukraine conflict, ANI reported.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Chaired a consultative committee meeting on India - Russia relations. Highlighted various aspects of our multifaceted engagement including in trade, investments, energy, connectivity, culture and P2P domains. As well as our active support to dialogue & diplomacy to end the Ukraine conflict."

140 Indians discharged from Russian army According to details of the meeting cited by ANI, around 140 Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian army, while India is in touch with Moscow over the whereabouts of 55 Indians reportedly still serving in the Russian military.

The latest figures broadly match those shared by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri last month. Misri had said that 139 of 227 Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces had been discharged, while 51 had died.

Misri said India had raised the issue with Russia "at various levels on various occasions". He had said the government was aware of 227 Indian nationals who had been recruited into the Russian army.

Indian law enforcement agencies are also taking action against agents accused of facilitating such recruitment. Members of the consultative committee were briefed on the risks faced by Indians who join the Russian military.

Putin praises Modi's Ukraine peace efforts The meeting also comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to support a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow on Thursday, Putin said PM Modi had consistently raised the issue of ending the war during their meetings and had offered ideas aimed at finding a mutually acceptable solution.

Putin said Prime Minister Modi remained interested in ending the conflict despite India's friendly ties with Russia. He also expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's efforts to promote a peaceful and swift resolution.

"Regarding Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars and so forth, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly, relations, and very good personal ties, constantly raises questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.