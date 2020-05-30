141 covid- 19 cases in Karnataka, 33 in Bengaluru

A 47-year old female resident of Bidar district died due to covid-19, that takes the total number of fatalities to 51 across the state.

The case count from Karnataka has seen an uptick in recent days including 248 cases on Friday--the highest single day increase--largely because people returning from other states,especially Maharashtra, have tested positive.

The surge in cases recorded from Bengaluru comes a day ahead of the scheduled end of the fourth extension of the covid-19 induced lockdown that adds to the challenges of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government's plans to further relax restrictions.

In majority of the cases from Bengaluru, the source of the infection is yet to ascertained that adds to fears of adding more localities to the containment zones.

The state government has already relaxed most restrictions,especially in Bengaluru when compared to other major cities across the country to help revive the state economy.

Yadgiri recorded 18 cases on Saturday that takes the total number of active cases in the district to 231--the highest in the state.

Majority of those who tested positive had returned from other states including Maharashtra that accounts for almost half of the nearly 3000 cases reported in the state so far.

There were 14 cases from Dakshina Kannada,13 each in Hassan and Udupi, 11 in Vijayapura and 10 in Bidar.

Cases were reported in Haveri, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chitradurga,Tumkur, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada,Mysuru, Belagavi,Davangere and Kalaburagi, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The state government on Saturday clarified that only people in exempted categories will be charged for testing even though it's own order clearly states that all those who arrive in Karnataka by rail and air will be charged Ts 650 for pool testing.

103 people recovered on Saturday that takes the total number of recoveries to nearly a 1000.

