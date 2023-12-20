141 Opposition MPs suspended so far: Are they allowed to enter Parliament? Check list of restrictions
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued strict measures against 49 recently suspended Opposition MPs, barring them from entering the Parliament chamber, its lobby and galleries. Check how else they are restricted.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a circular detailing strict measures against 49 recently suspended Opposition MPs. These restrictions encompass various aspects of Parliamentary functioning, significantly affecting the MPs' roles and responsibilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message