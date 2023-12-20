The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a circular detailing strict measures against 49 recently suspended Opposition MPs. These restrictions encompass various aspects of Parliamentary functioning, significantly affecting the MPs' roles and responsibilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspended members are now barred from entering the Parliament chamber, its lobby and galleries. This restriction extends to their participation in sittings of Parliamentary Committees, where they hold membership. Any business listed under their names or notices tabled by them will not be considered during the suspension period either.

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session Day 17: EC appointment, Telecom Bill to be discussed today amid 'Opposition-less' house "No notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension. They cannot vote at elections to committees held during the period of their suspension," the circular added.

The circular specifies that the MPs will not receive their daily allowance for the duration of the suspension. This decision is in accordance with the Salary, Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. It implies that their stay at the place of duty cannot be considered a residence on duty under the said Act.

141 MPs suspended In total, 141 MPs have been suspended. Out of these, 95 are from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha. This mass suspension has deepened the crisis in Parliament, especially at a time when crucial bills were tabled and passed with limited discussion. As per BJP MP Hema Malini, the lawmakers have been suspended as "they keep raising questions".

Opposition's stand The root of the contention lies in the Opposition's demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. They seek a discussion on the recent security breach incident on December 13, where intruders stormed the Lok Sabha and released smoke cannisters.

"They want to suspend everyone and run a dictatorship by removing everyone from the house, this won't work in a democracy. this is why we will go to the people. we will continue to protest till they don't revoke suspension and make a statement in the house and initiate a discussion in the house," ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

Also Read: Jats left fuming as Opposition 'mocks' Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'Will take into account during Lok Sabha elections...' "This is going to be the trend. It's my way or the highway. If you don't fall in line, we will throw you out because we have the majority. We control both the Houses," Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said in apparent sarcasm.

(With ANI inputs)

