Karnataka confirmed 143 covid-19 cases on Thursday, the number of active cases in the state to 992.

The state has seen a sudden spurt in cases after inter-state train services were allowed to ferry stranded migrant workers from other parts of the country to Karnataka.

The spike also came days after the state government lifted more lockdown restrictions like public bus services, inter-district trains and done away with the requirement for special passes. Resumption of public bus services has triggered mass people movement from cities like Bengaluru to other parts of the state that has added to fears that these people could be carriers of the novel coronavirus.

Karnataka has seen the virus spread in most parts of the state as 28 out of the total districts have recorded at least one covid-19 case. Only Chamramajanagara and Ramnagara have not reported even one positive so far.

The sugarcane growing region of Mandya accounted for 33 cases detected on Thursday that takes the total number of active cases in the district to 176, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department. Udupi recorded 26 cases, 13 in Hassan, 11 in Ballari and six in Bengaluru.

Most of those who tested positive on Thursday are people who returned from states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Chattisgarh. At least seven cases had returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Share Via