143 Pakistani embassy officials reach Attari-Wagah border to return home
India and Pakistan flags (Photo: AFP)
India and Pakistan flags (Photo: AFP)

143 Pakistani embassy officials reach Attari-Wagah border to return home

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 05:46 PM IST ANI

  • 143 Pakistan embassy officals reached Attari-Wagah border after India announced it's decision to reduce staff strength in new Delhi by 50%
  • Earlier this month, two of the Pakistan High Commission officials were caught spying on India and were sent back

ATTARI-WAGAH BORDER : Days after India announced its decision to reduce the staff strength in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%, 143 Pakistan embassy officials reached Attari-Wagah Border on Tuesday to return to their own country.

"As per our information, 143 people have reached Wagah Border to go to Pakistan. They are Pakistani citizens, who used to work at Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi," Arun Pal Singh, Protocol Officer, told ANI.

On June 23, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of Pakistan High Commission.

The decision to reduce the strength of high commission officials, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to Shah.

The MEA, in a statement, said Pakistan high commission officials "have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organisations."

Earlier this month, two of the Pakistan High Commission officials were caught spying and were sent back.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

