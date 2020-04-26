144 new coronavirus cases reported in MP as of 8:00 AM - Apr 261 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2020, 08:48 AM IST
This brings total cases to 2,096, out of which 210 have recovered and 99 have passed away
MP : 144 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 26 in MP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in MP to 2,096. Among the total people infected as on date, 210 have recovered and 99 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 1539 of the total 2096 cases reported in the state. Indore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 915 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Madhya Pradesh's 2,096 cases put it at number 4 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 7628, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
