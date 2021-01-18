14,406 health care staff vaccinated in Andhra; no adverse affect reported

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No adverse events were reported as 14,606 healthcare staff were administered the coronavirus vaccine on the third day in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

No adverse events were reported as 14,606 healthcare staff were administered the coronavirus vaccine on the third day in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Only 459 beneficiaries turned up in West Godavari district, the lowest in the state, the department said in a bulletin. In all, 46,755 frontline warriors were administered the CoviShield vaccine in Andhra Pradesh in three days as part of the nation-wide drive that began on January 16, as per the health department data.

Only 10 adverse events following immunization were reported in the first two days but all those persons had now fully recovered, health authorities said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker