New Delhi: The Union Cabinet last week approved a ₹14,500 crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to set up 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity. The scheme aims to address the intermittent nature of renewable energy by supporting storage systems that can ensure a more reliable power supply and help stabilise the country's electricity grid. Mint explains the move.
Mint Explainer | What does ₹14,500 crore push for 92 GWh of energy storage mean for India's green energy transition?
SummaryIndia’s new ₹14,500 crore funding scheme aims to add 92GWh of grid-scale storage, including 30GWh of batteries and 60GWh of pumped storage. By storing surplus renewable power for later use, these systems could stabilize the grid, reduce power cuts and potentially lower electricity costs.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet last week approved a ₹14,500 crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to set up 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity. The scheme aims to address the intermittent nature of renewable energy by supporting storage systems that can ensure a more reliable power supply and help stabilise the country's electricity grid. Mint explains the move.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.More