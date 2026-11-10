Mint Explainer | What does ₹14,500 crore push for 92 GWh of energy storage mean for India's green energy transition?

Why is energy storage important for India?

Energy storage systems are key to storing excess renewable energy for use when green power sources such as solar and wind are unavailable. As India's renewable energy generation capacity has increased, there have been instances when solar power generation exceeds demand. In the absence of storage systems, this surplus electricity goes unused. Discoms and developers resort to distress sales of power on exchanges during peak solar hours (11am–3pm), resulting in financial losses. Since solar and wind are intermittent sources of power, sudden surges or drops in supply can also destabilize the grid. Energy storage can help prevent such disruptions.