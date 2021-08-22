Afghanistan: India brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, on Sunday in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul, which fell to Taliban on 15 August.

A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF 130J transport aircraft, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Separately, 135 Indians, who were earlier evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft, were flown back from the Qatari capital city to Delhi.

Among the group of 168 people, who were evacuated from Kabul, were Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families.

So far, India has evacuated 590 people from Kabul.

The Indian Embassy in Doha informed that 146 more nationals were being repatriated to India. “Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan. 2nd batch of 146 Indian national, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, being repatriated today to India. Thank everyone involved for their support," the Embassy said.

Today, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, thanked Indian friends for their messages of support. He said he appreciated the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, particularly the last 7-8 days.

"The avoidable suffering of Afghanistan is man-made and at a scale beyond all civilized contemplation. Afghanistan is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people would somewhat bring an end to these miseries," he tweeted.

According to PTI, India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries. The report said that a small group of Indian officials is coordinating the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport and another batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from the Afghan capital on Monday.

"Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers on board, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul," EAM Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted just hours before the plane landed at Hindon.

The Indians evacuated to Doha from Kabul were reportedly employees of a number of foreign companies that were operating in Afghanistan. "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," Bagchi tweeted.

