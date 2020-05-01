RAJASTHAN : 146 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 9:00 AM on May 01 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 2,584. Among the total people infected as on date, 836 have recovered and 58 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 1416 of the total 2584 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 537 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

26 districts in Rajasthan have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rajasthan's 2,584 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 10498, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via