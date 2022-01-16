A total of 1,47,492 children have lost either their mother or father or both parents due to Covid and other reasons since April 1, 2020, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has informed the Supreme Court as per news agency PTI.

This number is based on data uploaded by states and Union Territories on its 'Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care' up to January 11. The commission shared the details in a suo motu case taken up by the top court on children in need of care and protection due to loss of parents during the Covid.

According to the report, the Commission said the data showed the status of children in need of care and protection included orphans (10,094), lost either parent (1,36,910) and abandoned (488) taking the total to 1,47,492.

Out of the 1,47,492 children, there are 76,508 boys, 70,980 girls and four transgender, the commission said while giving gender-wise break-up.

The maximum number of children are between the age group of eight to 13 years (59,010), followed by children in the age group of 14 to 15 years (22,763) and age group of 16 to 18 years (22,626) and four to seven years (26,080).

The maximum number of children who lost either their mother or father or both parents are from Odisha (24,405), followed by Maharashtra (19,623), Gujarat (14,770), Tamil Nadu (11,014), Uttar Pradesh (9,247), Andhra Pradesh (8,760), Madhya Pradesh (7,340), West Bengal (6,835) Delhi (6,629) and Rajasthan (6,827).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.