147 more policemen tested COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Police and Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday.

147 more policemen tested COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases includes 2,227 active cases, 9,569 recovered cases, and 124 deaths of police personnel in the state till date

As many as 147 more policemen tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 11,920, said the state police department on Friday.

As many as 147 more policemen tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 11,920, said the state police department on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases includes 2,227 active cases, 9,569 recovered cases, and 124 deaths of police personnel in the state till date.

The total number of coronavirus cases includes 2,227 active cases, 9,569 recovered cases, and 124 deaths of police personnel in the state till date.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 2,461,191 including 661,595 active cases, 1,751,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

