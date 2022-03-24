1.49 lakh entry-level posts lying vacant in Indian Railways: Vaishnaw

As many as 1.49 lakh entry-level job posts are lying vacant in Indian Railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament. Northern Railways has the maximum number of vacancies (19,183) entry-level posts, followed by South Central Zone (17,022).
Last year, the Indian Railways suspended its NTPC and Level-1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exam. The recruitment drive for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPCs) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories, ranging from the junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master, was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
The aspirants alleged that while over 7 lakh “applications" were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post.
This month, the Indian Railways have agreed to conduct only a single test to recruit Group-D employees through a Computer-based exam.
According to the railways, candidates who have qualified will continue to remain qualified and the list of the additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each pay level.
The railways also said the revised results of all the pay levels will be declared by the first week of April. The second-stage CBT for the other pay levels will be conducted after a reasonable gap. CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards, according to the Indian Railways.
