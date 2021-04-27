Amid by the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week 'close down' across the state from Tuesday 9 pm. “We have come to a decision after speaking to all ministers and experts," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting. He said, "From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state."

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in his order said, "guidelines to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state, which shall come into effect from 9 pm on April 27 and will be in force including and up to 6 am of May 12.

What’s prohibited during the 14-day lockdown in Karnataka

Taxi and bus services will not be operated.

Metro rail services will be closed.

Schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregation are prohibited.

Religious places will remain closed for public. "However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors," the order said.

Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery.

Swimming pools will remain shut.

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles.

What's allowed during the 14-day lockdown in Karnataka

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish and animal fodder will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

Flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during the lockdown.

The tickets will act as a pass for movement of persons by taxis, cab aggregators and autorickshaws to board flight and trains.

Only those swimming pools approved by the Swimming Federation of India will be opened for sports persons for training purposes only.

Karnataka government offices and departments dealing with health, municipal administration, district administration, medical education, police, civil defence, defence, fire and emergency services, water, electricity and sanitation will operate.

The offices functioning under the government of India such as defence, defence PSUs, armed police forces, public utilities, such as petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management will also function.

Reserve Bank of India, banks, RBI regulated financial markets, and microfinance institutions with bare minimum staff can operate.

Banks, insurance offices and ATM

Print and electronic media.

Construction activities and repair work would be permitted.

Marriages should not have more than 50 persons.

Cremation or funeral should not have more than five persons.

Karnataka Covid-19 tally

The state reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.