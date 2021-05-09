People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana twill have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government. This order is applicable for people travelling by flights, trains, buses or cars.

"All persons arriving from the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi by airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established by the concerned district magistrate," stated the order.

However, those who have been administered both doses of any COVID vaccine or carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, will be required to be home quarantined for seven days, it said.

People who have received the two doses will have to present the vaccination certificate, it said.

Airlines such as IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet have informed the travellers about the new rules.

Virulent COVID-19 variant found in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated in the order that a virulent variant of COVID-19 is reported to have been found recently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The new strain of COVID-19 has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid in this strain,

New norms for inter state travel

Some states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Kerala have similar orders in place like West Bengal, while others such as Maharashtra have state-specific test requirements.

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday itself issued a directive stating that all flight passengers coming from other states will have to possess a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of flight departure, to be allowed entry into the state. This directive came into effect on Friday.

