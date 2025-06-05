14-month wait for US Visa? Your visa interview might be in 2026 but here's how you can beat the queue

Planning to visit the United States? Be prepared for a long wait for an interview appointments for B1/B2 visas as queue at some Indian consulates is over an year. However, if you are in a hurry choosing the right city becomes crucial as some have much shorter wait times.

The US Department of State on May 25, 2025 updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates and it shows both avarage wait time in each consulate and estimated time until the next available appointment.

Most B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), or B-1/B-2 (combined) visa applicants must attend an in-person interview unless eligible for a waiver. Wait times vary by city, staffing, and demand.

Average interview wait times for US non-immigrant visas: Chennai: 14 months

Hyderabad: 7 months

Kolkata: 6 months

Mumbai: 9.5 months

New Delhi: 8 months

Next available interview appointment:

Chennai: 14 months

Hyderabad: 7 months

Kolkata: 6 months

Mumbai: 9.5 months

New Delhi: 8 months

Also Read | Chinese Students Ditch US Plans as Trump Vows Crackdown on Visas

The wait time is calculated in months in 30-day increments and half months in 15-day increments. This includes weekends and holidays when embassies close, as per the US Department of State. However, the average wait time do not guarantee a visa applicant will get an appointment within a specific time.

Also, embassies and consulates release additional appointment slots regularly. Applicants who want an earlier appointment slot after initially scheduling their interview should check back regularly and move their appointment to another available slot.

US Department of State, in its website mentioned, “We now provide additional information on the average time non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month. We also continue to provide the estimated wait time until the next available interview appointment for visitor visas.”