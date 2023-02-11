The 14th edition of the biennial event to showcase India's indigenous defence capabilities, Aero India 2023 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Air Force Station, Yehlanka, in Bengaluru on Monday. The show will be held from 13 to 17 February.

Indian Air Force is conducting rehearsals of the Aero India show 2023 in full swing in Bengaluru. The theme of the show is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". The event aims to garner foreign investment and partnership to boost India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. The event will display indigenous equipment and technologies to build partnership with foreign companies.

Aero India Show 2023 ticket price

People who are planning to visit the Aero India show can register their tickets online on the official website. Tickets and registration for the event will be priced at an average rate of ₹5,000 for Indian nationals. For foreign nationals to join the show, the ticket charges are $150. The ticket price for Indian nationals attending the show remains the same as they used to be a year ago. However, prices for foreign nationals has been slightly increased by $10.

For those looking to attend only the ADVA, will have to pay only ₹1,000(Indians) and $50 for foreign nationals. The five day long event will be open for the general public in the last three days. Whereas, it will be reserved for business visitors in the first three days.

Step-by-step guide to book Aero India Show tickets

-Visit the official website of the Aero India. The direct link for the website is : aeroindia.gov.in.

-At the home page, click on the tickets option available on the top corner.

-Opt for ‘Book tickets’ option visible on the drop-down menu

-Register by filling required details and select the type of tickets.

-After choosing the category, fill in all the details as per the type of visitor ticket

-At last, confirm your ticket by making the payment for the tickets.

Aero India 2023 key highlights

-The Aero India Show will focus on India's growth in defence sectors like UAVs, Defence Space and futuristic technologies, etc.

-It will also promote Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

-By showcasing India's defence technologies, the show will provide opportunities to domestic MSMEs and start-ups to build their presence in the global supply chain.

-The Aero India 2023 show will be joined by more than 80 countries, ministers of 30 countries and CEOs of 65 companies. The Aero India 2023 exhibition will be joined by more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

-The key participants of the Aero India exhibition are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, etc.

