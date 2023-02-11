14th Aero India 2023 to begin in Bengaluru on 13 Feb. Know how to book tickets

Aero India Show 2023 ticket price

People who are planning to visit the Aero India show can register their tickets online on the official website. Tickets and registration for the event will be priced at an average rate of ₹5,000 for Indian nationals. For foreign nationals to join the show, the ticket charges are $150. The ticket price for Indian nationals attending the show remains the same as they used to be a year ago. However, prices for foreign nationals has been slightly increased by $10.