OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  14th India-Japan summit: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to visit India on March 19
Listen to this article

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India starting Saturday (March 19 and 20) to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"14th India-Japan Annual Summit to be held on March 19. At the invitation of PM Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from Mar 19 to 20. Briefing media @MEAIndia spokesperson says this will be the first meeting of these two leaders," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He also said that the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout