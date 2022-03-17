Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India starting Saturday (March 19 and 20) to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"14th India-Japan Annual Summit to be held on March 19. At the invitation of PM Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from Mar 19 to 20. Briefing media @MEAIndia spokesperson says this will be the first meeting of these two leaders," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

14th India-Japan Annual Summit to be held on March 19. At invitation of PM Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will be undertaking official visit to New Delhi from Mar 19 to 20. Briefing media @MEAIndia spokesperson says this will be first meeting of these two leaders. pic.twitter.com/uSxc5peCar — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 17, 2022

He also said that the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.