India-China talks: The 14th round of senior military commander level talks will take place at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side on January 12, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

The Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue to resolve the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

According to the report, the Indian side is expected to press for disengagement as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points including resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The 13th round of talks had taken place on October 10. But nothing could be achieved in that meeting as China did not agree to suggestions made by India.

In their virtual diplomatic talks in November, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

It is learnt that the Indian side had sent at least two proposals for the 14th round of talks in the last two months but the Chinese side was not responding to them positively so far.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

With inputs from PTI

