14-year-old boy jumps to death from building in Mumbai's Kandivali after mother asks to attend tuitions

A 14-year-old boy died on Wednesday after jumping from a Kandivali high-rise in Mumbai, reportedly angry after his mother asked him to attend tuitions, according to a report by The Times of India.

The family lives on the 51st floor of the building; however, it is not clear from which floor the boy jumped, the report said, citing Kandivali police. A case of accidental death has been filed.

The boy was a school student, living with his mother, who is an actress at the high-rise on 90 Feet Road. His mother asked him to go for tuitions at around 6 pm on Wednesday. The boy denied and went down to play. Sometime later, the residents of the building heard a loud noise and found the severely injured, the report said.

The police believed that the boy fell from a considerable height and his brain was smashed as a result. The boy's mother was searching for him when she was informed about the incident. The body has now been sent for an autopsy.

A separate incident was reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, where Four family members, including a woman, allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a water tank in Barmer district of Rajasthan, PTI reported, citing police.

Also Read | Fifth graders in US arrested for plotting murder, wanted to stage it as suicide

The incident took place in Undu village, where Shivlal (35), his wife Kavita (32), and their two sons, aged 8 and 6, were found dead in a tank outside their residence.

Based on the initial investigation, Shivlal reportedly jumped into the tank with his family after locking the house.

Sheo DSP Manaram Garg told PTI, "The bodies were found in the tank on Tuesday evening. The in-laws were informed, and the retrieval was done on Wednesday morning in their presence as they could not arrive at night."

The bodies were sent to the mortuary at Bhiyad CHC for post-mortem examinations.