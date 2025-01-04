A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the Shakarpur area of Delhi on Friday. The incident took place following an altercation with several other schoolmates — with the police later arresting seven people in connection with the matter.

Deputy Police Commissioner Abhishek Dhania told PTI that preliminary investigation revealed that a classmate of the victim had “borrowed a mobile phone and made a call around 4:00 pm” as school remained underway.

"The accused classmate allegedly discussed a dispute with the victim and instructed the person on the line to ‘send people’. The accused classmate was seen waiting outside with a group as the students left the school around 6:00 pm," he said.

“The dispute escalated into violence when one student, along with three to four accomplices, targeted the victim outside the school gate. One assailant stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing a fatal injury,” officials explained.

The attackers had fled the spot after wounding him while school staff administered first aid. He was rushed to Hedgewar hospital and subsequently referred to GTB Hospital due to the severity of the wound. However he succumbed to his injuries.

Teams from the Shakarpur police station as well as squads from the Anti-Narcotics Squad and the Special Staff were sent to the spot to apprehend the culprits. The suspects had reportedly planned to flee Delhi when they were caught by the police.

Three specialised teams conducted extensive review of CCTV camera footage, interviewed witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify the suspects, Dhania said. "Their coordinated efforts led to the apprehension of all seven accused while they attempted to escape."

The accused include five juveniles, a 19-year-old college student identified as Saarthi and a 31-year-old dairy shop owner named Aman Kumar.

A case has been registered at Shakarpur police station and investigation remains underway. Effort is also being taken to ascertain their roles and motives.

