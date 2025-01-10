14-year-old web developer critical after getting hit by Jaguar In Greater Noida

In a harrowing incident in Greater Noida, a 14-year-old boy, who is also a web developer, suffered serious injuries after being struck by a speeding Jaguar. The driver responsible for the boy's injury has been apprehended.

The incident took place around 6 am on Thursday when the boy was jogging on a service road, near Stellar Jeevan society in Sector 1, reported NDTV.

The injured boy has been identified as Neeraj.

He has suffered serious injuries to his head and chest, and is currently undergoing treatment.

His condition is said to be critical.

Along with his studies, the 14-year-old also works as a web developer, reported NDTV quoting Neeraj's father.

The accused driver of the car, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested.

Birsakh police have also seized the vehicles.

3 killed as trucks collide Amid dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway, three persons were killed while two others were injured after three trucks collided with each other.

As per police, a truck was towing another truck with a chain when it suffered a break down.

When the two drivers were trying to fix the glitch, a third truck coming from Agra side rammed into their vehicles from behind, killing all three drivers on the spot and injuring two others, reported PTI quoting police.

Man arrested Meanwhile, in another incident in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old man who 'intentionally' ran over a stray dog with his SUV, was arrested after the video went viral.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath Venkatesh, a resident from Shekhar Layout in JP Nagar 8th phase.

The incident occurred in J P Nagar on December 31.

According to the police, the accused stated that he was rushing for work and did not notice the dog.

On January 4, a 47-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was killed in an alleged hit-and-run at east Delhi's Telco T-point flyover