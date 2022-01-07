The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata via video conferencing.

After the inauguration he addressed the attendees via video conferencing and said that the country has reached a milestone in vaccinating over 150 crore people.

He mentioned that over ninety percent of the eligible population has received their first dose and that over 1.5 crore children in the age group of 15-17 years had received their first dose vaccination within a span of five days.

The chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also attended the inaugural ceremony via video conferencing. On Thursday she had mentioned that she will talk to the PM concerning the alarming spike in Covid cases in West Bengal and impose further Covid curbs if required.

View Full Image PM Modi inaugurates the Second Campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (ANI)

The Prime Minister also mentioned that 11 crore doses of vaccination against the novel coronavirus had been provided to the state of West Bengal by the central government.

“More than 15000 ventilators, 9 thousand new oxygen cylinders have also been given to Bengal. 49 PSA new oxygen plants have also started functioning," the PM said.

He further went on to mention that over 2.60 crore people including 17 lakh cancer patients had benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Prime Minister in his address mentioned that the central government has reduced the cost of knee implants. He pointed out that, the action has benefitted the senior citizens of the country.

“This has helped in annual reduction of ₹1,500 crore, helping the citizens. The PM National Dialysis Programme has helped 12 lakh poor with free dialysis," the Modi added.

