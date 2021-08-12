15 crore children, youth not part of formal education system: Education minister

"If we take into account the numbers of children and youths between the age of 3-22 years who are enrolled in government, private and charitable schools, anganwadis, Higher Education Institutions and in the entire skilling ecosystem, the cumulative figure from all the verticals is around 35 crore while (the country's) population in the particular age group is around 50 crore," Pradhan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}