15 districts in 5 states recorded a surge in covid-19 cases in last 4 weeks

New Delhi: At least 15 districts in five states in India have been recording a surge in covid-19 cases for last four weeks as the country’s total tally neared 4 million on Friday. Nearly 69000 persons have already succumbed to the highly infectious disease.

In order to take stock of the situation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday held a review meeting through video conference (VC) with the Health Secretaries of these 15 districts across 5 States of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The districts were identified as Chittoor, Prakasam, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar.

“They have been exhibiting higher active caseload, fatality rates and a surge in the covid-19 cases for the past four weeks," union health ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the State Health Secretaries, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and other district functionaries also participated in the digital review meeting.

The Union Secretary shared the overall status and performance of the districts on the key parameters of testing, positivity, case fatality etc., focusing on the need of continuing containment measures, increasing testing, effective clinical management of patients. State Health Secretaries provided an in-depth analysis on the current status of covid-19 in these 15 districts covering aspects of containment measures, contact tracing, surveillance activities, facility-wise case fatality rates, trends in terms of weekly new cases and deaths, etc. and shared their detailed roadmaps and action plans for the next one month.

Granularities in terms of split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests conducted in the district, re-testing percentage of symptomatic negatives from Antigen tests, testing lab utilization, home isolation status, hospitalization status and bed occupancies of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator etc., were also shared with the Center.

The States were advised to take steps on the following specific areas such as limiting and eventually breaking the spread of the infection by implementing stringent containment measures and following social distancing measures, strict peri-meter control, and active house-to-house case search.

The centre said that there should be and early identification by ramping up testing across the districts, optional utilization of RT-PCR testing capacity and use of Rapid Antigen Tests as a screening test in hotspots and densely populated areas.

Effective monitoring of home isolation cases and early hospitalization in case of disease progression was advised along with seamless hospitalization and early admission for patients requiring medical support, especially in cases of co-morbid and elderly population.

The central government also said that the states should follow effective infection control measures in hospitals to safeguard healthcare workers from contracting the infection. The centre asked the District Collectors and other functionaries to prepare and update district specific plans to continue their efforts to manage the pandemic with the same rigor.

