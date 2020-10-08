15 entities submit applications for running trains

The private entities will be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process, request for qualification (RFQ) and request for proposal (RFP). RFQ is for pre-qualification and shortlisting bidders based on their technical and financial capacity. The bidders will have to offer a fixed-price bid at the RFP stage to undertake the project. The RFQ for 12 clusters were opened on 1 July. The trains will operate in 12 clusters, including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Howrah and Chennai.