15 firms look to invest $3 billion in solar manufacturing

These initiatives follow the Indian government announcing a production-led incentive (PLI) scheme that offers manufacturers in 10 sectors, including those of high-efficiency solar modules, total benefits of ₹1.97 trillion. Separately, the government also articulated its plans to impose a basic customs duty of 40% on modules and 25% on solar cells imports from 1 April 2022. The government also plans to build three large manufacturing zones in a coastal state, a hill state and a land-locked state for power and renewable energy equipment by offering incentives to the manufacturers.