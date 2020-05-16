Home > News > India > 15 inmates, one staff of Delhi's Rohini jail test positive for COVID-19
15 inmates, one staff of Delhi's Rohini jail test positive for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 06:48 PM IST ANI

Sandeep Goel, DG-Prisons, Delhi, says COVID-19 testing was conducted on 19 inmates, who were sharing barracks with an inmate, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier

NEW DELHI : Fifteen inmates of Rohini jail and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, as per the information provided by Sandeep Goel, Director General, Prisons, Delhi.

Goel said that COVID-19 testing was conducted on 19 inmates, who were sharing barracks with an inmate, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.

Out of the 19 samples, 15 samples tested positive for COVID-19, while one staff member has also tested positive, added Goel.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 8,895.

Till now, 3,518 people have either been cured or discharged, while 123 deaths have been reported.

